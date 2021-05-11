Hello Dribbblers 👋

Here is another shot of the Luxury & Organic logo package.

Our offerings extend far beyond a premade logo. You can fully edit the vector file and PSD file too. The design can be configured easily.

We provide multipurpose logos. This unique logo can be used by Luxury, Boutique Diamond business, hotels, and clubs, and party hall, photography, clothing, and apparel brands in restaurants and bars, in agencies and studios, among other uses…

An excellent logo template highly suitable for Luxury brands, Royal Collection, and clothing businesses. You get a full vector design you can re-color and re-arrange as you need.

For more shots you can visit our Behance account: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119268799/Luxury-Organic-logo-package

The concept is quite simple but effective – looks very professional.

A PSD file is also provided ( 300dpi ) with editable font and easy color change layers.

These logos are in vector format so you can re-size without losing the quality. Simple, unique, and professional logo template.

