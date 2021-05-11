Revive Design

Visual identity design for Almearj Art Production

Visual identity design for Almearj Art Production
Horse shape is based on client’s request.
we create a monogram by using letter A J which shows the horse's head
Our work included logo, business card, envelope and letterheads design.

