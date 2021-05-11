Nata Nefedyeva

A girl and a swan illustration

Nata Nefedyeva
Nata Nefedyeva
  • Save
A girl and a swan illustration characters character design 2d character character girl character graphic design adobe adobe illustrator flat illustration flatdesign flat vector illustration
Download color palette

Hello guys! I created an illustration for my friend who loves space.

What do you think about it? I will be glad to receive feedback)
Have a good day and press L if you like it

Nata Nefedyeva
Nata Nefedyeva

More by Nata Nefedyeva

View profile
    • Like