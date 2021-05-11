Fintech Management UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers 👋!
Everyone knows that managing many bank cards 💳can be annoying, especially if You have them in several banks 🏦.
So I've designed a simple concept of an application that will make managing Your cards a lot simpler and more enjoyable.
Here is a simple and easy concept of transferring money process, that will allow You to transfer money 💰wherever You want, in a very fast way.
Stay tuned for more!
