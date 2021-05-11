Marqtwinn Creations

Fintech Management UI

Hello Dribbblers 👋!

Everyone knows that managing many bank cards 💳can be annoying, especially if You have them in several banks 🏦.

So I've designed a simple concept of an application that will make managing Your cards a lot simpler and more enjoyable.

Here is a simple and easy concept of transferring money process, that will allow You to transfer money 💰wherever You want, in a very fast way.

Stay tuned for more!

