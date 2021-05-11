Saifty - GDPR Settings

Hi there 👋

I want to share with you a concept of the GDPR alert that appears after launching the app and which user should be able to check and set how s/he should be informed about changes introduced to those settings.

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.

—

Show us love! Press "L".

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!