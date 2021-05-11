CMARIX TechnoLabs

Virtual Exhibition App Design

Virtual Exhibition App Design app concept design app development ux uiuxdesigner uiux ui app design app ui app mobile ui exhibition app event app event exhibition design exhibit design exhibition
We are super excited to share our virtual exhibition app which enables visitors to explore the artwork on their mobile.

Here we have represented high-quality art to create a direct impact on user expectations. With the flow of selecting nearby exhibitions, users can also view the exhibition's detailed information.

In order to support an organizer, users can like an exhibition. The app is a great time management tool with its exciting features, offering quick and easy access to the exhibition, events, and shows.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator

