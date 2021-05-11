Swati Pal

Hey Dribbblers,

Here's the UI of the command menu containing all the keyboard shortcuts.. ⌨

The commands will be categorized and will be listed on the left and the respective shortcuts will be placed directly opposite to them on the right.

Hope you like it!

