Alam

Laphut ecommerce app ui design

Alam
Alam
  • Save
Laphut ecommerce app ui design application ui app design redesign ux ux design online business business online store online shop eshop uxalam ecommerce app app ui ux design app ui uidesign ui design clean ui ui
Download color palette

Hello creative!
Today I will show my new concept LapHut for easy buying all brand laptops in one place.

I hope you enjoy this design

Available for projects!
Write at uxalam1@gmail.com

instagram I Behance I linkedin

Alam
Alam

More by Alam

View profile
    • Like