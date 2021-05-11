Revive Design

Business card design for Almearj Art Production

Revive Design
Revive Design
  • Save
Business card design for Almearj Art Production logo designer modern design modern logo minimal branding identity visual design monogram logo designer graphic design business card design businesscard
Download color palette

Visual identity design for Almearj Art Production
Horse shape is based on client’s request.
we create a monogram by using letter A J which shows the horse's head
Our work included logo, business card, envelope and letterheads design.

Revive Design
Revive Design

More by Revive Design

View profile
    • Like