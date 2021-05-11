Ali Asghar

Logo Design for MACRO

Logo Design for MACRO media player multimedia macro media illustration design minimal logo logo design logo illustrator icon branding abstract logo
Logo Redesign for MACRO.
'MACRO' is a multiplatform media company that represents the voice and perspectives of persons of colours.
I came across this concept after watching a TV Series based on the same concepts of colours. I chose my favourite colours and redesigned the logo in minutes. Please share your thoughts about it.

