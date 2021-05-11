Logo Design for MACRO

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Logo Redesign for MACRO.
'MACRO' is a multiplatform media company that represents the voice and perspectives of persons of colours.
I came across this concept after watching a TV Series based on the same concepts of colours. I chose my favourite colours and redesigned the logo in minutes. Please share your thoughts about it.