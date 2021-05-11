Windfall – Electrician Services WordPress Theme

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Windfall is a super functional WordPress theme for the electrician and electrical services company and is equipped with intelligent features and perfect functionalities. A professional theme has everything you need to tell potential customers who you are and show them what you can do in your business. Insightful strategies with beautiful design make your website stand out from the crowd.
Main Features:
Dedicated Home Pages
Estimation Calculator
Beautiful Shopping experience
RTL Support
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Windfall WordPress Theme