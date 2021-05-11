Revive Design

Monogram Design for Almearj Art Production

Revive Design
Revive Design
  • Save
Monogram Design for Almearj Art Production logodesigners graphicdesign visual identity visual design monogram design monogram logo logo design
Download color palette

Visual identity design for Almearj Art Production.
Horse shape is based on client’s request.
we create a monogram by using letter A J which shows the horse's head.

Revive Design
Revive Design

More by Revive Design

View profile
    • Like