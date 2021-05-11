Steinar Shellenberger

Logo for the city of Greenflower

Logo for the city of Greenflower greenflower daily logo challenge logo design dailylogochallenge
Daily logo challenge day 22: Design a logo for a city (e.g. for Greenflower)

Posted on May 11, 2021
