Sarah Jeanne Browne Personal Brand Logo

🌹 I recently had the pleasure of designing the personal logo for Sarah Jeanne Browne who is a self-help writer for Forbes & mental health advocate.

Sarah came to me with a vision of using a scarlet rose as her logo but as you can imagine there are thousands of rose logos out there.

My solution was to incorporate her SJB initials in to the rose as well as a heart to symbolise her love & care.

Sarah summed up the experience nicely:

“I was looking for a personal logo that represented me in a unique manner and Jacob Cass helped turn a simple red rose vision I had into a clever mark that featured my initials AND a heart within the rose. The design is JUST impeccable. I love the simplicity, lettering and the color and I’ve had many gorgeous remarks on the logo already – I feel so proud and it represents me so perfectly.

I HIGHLY recommend Jacob Cass. He's more than a designer. He's a genius!”

Thank you Sarah!