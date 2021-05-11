Thomas Pernkopf

Pure Skincare

Thomas Pernkopf
Thomas Pernkopf
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Here's a new design for a skin- & body care e-commerce website. The design approach is based on a minimalist and airy layout to provide a comfty, laid-back atmosphere.

Live site

Designed in Figma, developed in Webflow

Thomas Pernkopf
Thomas Pernkopf
UI/UX Designer from Vienna / Austria
Hire Me

More by Thomas Pernkopf

View profile
    • Like