VictorThemes

SaaSHub – Digital Product WordPress Theme

VictorThemes
VictorThemes
  • Save
SaaSHub – Digital Product WordPress Theme technology startup software showcase saas marketing landing digital creative clean business application app agency affiliate
Download color palette

Main Features:

Creative Home Demos
Strategic Design and Technology
Easy Customization
Real Pages
Trending Design
Awesome Inner Pages
Effective Pricing Plans
Dedicated App Landing
Sign In and Sign Up Pages
Success Stories
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
GDPR Complaint
Comfortability
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Download SaaSHub WordPress Theme

VictorThemes
VictorThemes

More by VictorThemes

View profile
    • Like