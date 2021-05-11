Ehsan Gholampour

Moneyman Persian Logo type

Moneyman Persian Logo type
Hi Dribbble
Here my new shot that I've been working on recently For Moneyman Co. All feedback is appreciated 💌

Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard.

I am available for new projects:
ehsangholampour@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Telegram | Instagram | Twitter | Skype | What's app

Moneyman.jpg
90 KB
Posted on May 11, 2021
Fly needs dreams not the wings —🕊️

