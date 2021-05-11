yudi zhang

icon/图标

icon/图标 illustration icon logo ui
Hometown architectural icon, with a simple line outline, on the color of light and shadow effect.
家乡的建筑图标，用简单的线条勾勒，在色彩上有光影的效果。
Posted on May 11, 2021
