Civil Construction Logo, Construction logo, Real Estate Logo

You can use as a Construction/ Real Estate Logo

----------------------------------------------------------

100% Vector, High Resolution, Modern and minimalist,

--------------------------------------------------------

For any logo design(without Mascot) please contact

jkrrkm01011987@gmail.com

----------------------------------------------------------

Follow

https://www.behance.net/jkrrkm01015f2701820

https://www.facebook.com/art.ghar.79/

https://www.instagram.com/jayanta_9/