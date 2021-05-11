itsharjeetkg

Justin Ghatarora | MSE

itsharjeetkg
itsharjeetkg
Hire Me
  • Save
Justin Ghatarora | MSE clean design mechatronics engineer website engineer branding one page responsive resume cv resume website design website
Justin Ghatarora | MSE clean design mechatronics engineer website engineer branding one page responsive resume cv resume website design website
Download color palette
  1. Mockup.jpg
  2. jghatarora-mockup.png

An online one-page resume for a mechatronics engineer.

Featured on:
One Page Love

itsharjeetkg
itsharjeetkg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by itsharjeetkg

View profile
    • Like