Mobile alarm activity | Voice control activity of alarm.

Mobile alarm activity | Voice control activity of alarm.
Hi friends,
This is a innovative idea for a voice activity on alarm .
If you are feel so disturb for your uncertain alarm activity and you want to stop that activity ,but Is it not so hard to click a button to stop the alarm activity during sleeping mood, than use a simple voice to stop the uncertain alarm.

Posted on May 11, 2021
