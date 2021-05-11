Kailash Saravanan

#4 - Neumorphic Calculator

#4 - Neumorphic Calculator clean 3d ui 3d 2021 trend trendy calculator dark mode light mode light m white neumorphic design neumorphism neumorphic dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui minimalist design minimal
Hello dribbblers 👋!
Here is my 4th shot in the dailyui challenge - A neumorphic calculator.

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work.
Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Feel free to check out my
Behance Portfolio | Personal website | Instagram

If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!

