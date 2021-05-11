Anastasiia

Roller skating💙

Roller skating💙
Hi everyone ✌🏻

What do you think when people talk to you about roller skating? About physical activity, sports, pleasant company...or remember how you roller-skated as a child? All the sensation that you experience while roller skating are very difficult to convey in worlds😋😍

Posted on May 11, 2021
