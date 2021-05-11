Karol Witkowski
Famous serial killers – concept

Famous serial killers – concept serif font font encyclopedia platform digital design concept challange clean minimal serialkillers serialkiller dark timesnewroman times serif noise
Download color palette
I want to share the concept of the platform that allows users to get to know some information about famous serial killers. It's part of the Times New Roman challenge at Boldare. If you want, you can join it :)

Currently we are looking for
Product Designers

