Sapphire – Personal Blogging & Portfolio

Hi all 👋,

I want to share my latest design for a blogging theme – Sapphire.

Being a developer and designer, I love sharing what I learn and document my work on my personal website. Writing online is one of the best ways to improve understanding of the topic and build new connections.

This is why I designed this personal blogging theme. It is available as a Ghost CMS theme. Ghost is one of the best choices for building blogs.

This theme comes with beautiful typography which is a pleasure to read and publish with. It also has three reading modes – Light, Dark & Sepia, to make is easier on your eyes while reading.

With Ghost and this theme, you can collect email subscriptions and even build premium membership content.

Key Highlights:

- Ghost 4.x

- Light, dark, and sepia reading modes

- Customizable typography and color palette with CSS variables

- Code highlighting with PrismJs

- Memberships and subscriptions

- Accessibility tested for WCAG Level AA compatibility

- SMACSS code organization

- Fully documented

Demo: https://sapphire.stylesheets.dev