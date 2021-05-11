Sapphire – Personal Blogging & Portfolio

Good for Sale
Hi all 👋,

I want to share my latest design for a blogging theme – Sapphire.

Being a developer and designer, I love sharing what I learn and document my work on my personal website. Writing online is one of the best ways to improve understanding of the topic and build new connections.

This is why I designed this personal blogging theme. It is available as a Ghost CMS theme. Ghost is one of the best choices for building blogs.

This theme comes with beautiful typography which is a pleasure to read and publish with. It also has three reading modes – Light, Dark & Sepia, to make is easier on your eyes while reading.

With Ghost and this theme, you can collect email subscriptions and even build premium membership content.

Key Highlights:
- Ghost 4.x
- Light, dark, and sepia reading modes
- Customizable typography and color palette with CSS variables
- Code highlighting with PrismJs
- Memberships and subscriptions
- Accessibility tested for WCAG Level AA compatibility
- SMACSS code organization
- Fully documented

Demo: https://sapphire.stylesheets.dev

