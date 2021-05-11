Paragon Design House

Tierney's Smoked Goods Logo

Tierney's Smoked Goods Logo restaurant food rubs rub sauce barbecue bbq fire hot flame branding brand custom script wordmark logo meats butcher meat smoked
Logo designed for a purveyor of smoked meats, cheeses, sauces and barbecue goods.

