Refly Ilham Syabana

Admission of New Students - Landing page

Refly Ilham Syabana
Refly Ilham Syabana
  • Save
Admission of New Students - Landing page flat logo icon web ux app design ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!🤩

Today, I create exploration Landing page Admission of New Students on collaboration project with Unit Project Indonesia

Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩

Dont Forget Follow me on my Instagram Designbyrefly

I hope you enjoy it bruh!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow this Dribbble

Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Refly Ilham Syabana
Refly Ilham Syabana

More by Refly Ilham Syabana

View profile
    • Like