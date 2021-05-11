Tommy Chandra

doge to the moon

doge to the moon cryptoart nft dog bitcoin dogecoin doge crypto icon vector illustration
WIP of my new NFT at foundation. kindly check and follow mine at foundation.app/tommychandra

any comment? 👀 Let's go to the moon!!!

Posted on May 11, 2021
Illustrator from Indonesia. Limbo Architect.
