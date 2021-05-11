Alexey Bocharov

Agrogroup KVS

Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov
  • Save
Agrogroup KVS agro agronomy web group screen dribbble landing website design websites agricultural plant machinery agrodrones green green logo farmer groupon
Download color palette

Agrogroup KVS - дазайн сайта агрокомпании которая продает средства улучшающие рост растений. А так же реализуют продажу агротехники и агродронов.

Agrogroup KVS is a website design for an agricultural company that sells products that improve plant growth. And they also sell agricultural machinery and agrodrones.

----------------------------------------------
Нужна разработка дизайна сайта, лендинга, фирменного стиля или лого?
Пишите на почту.

Do you need some help?
Send us message
bocharov.space@gmail.com
----------------------------------------------
Follow me on
behance / instagram / facebook /

7bba8853903ece9a68e03149c1c8991e
Rebound of
Agrogroup KVS
By Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov

More by Alexey Bocharov

View profile
    • Like