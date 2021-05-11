Signin/Signup page for Candidates to create & Certify their CV

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Community!
I hope you all had a great weekend! Here is my Signin/Signup page shot of the project that I've done some weeks ago. This website designed for a company who allow candidates to create and certify their CV.
I hope you guys will like it! Please do let me know if you guys have any kind of suggestions, I am always open for feedback's!
Thank you! ❤️
I am always open for new projects!
✉️ hasanaskari98@gmail.com