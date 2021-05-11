Syed Hasan Askari

Signin/Signup page for Candidates to create & Certify their CV

dribbble best shot mountain applicants cv resume cv recruitment recruitment agency flatdesign web signup signin dark ui dark theme modern design graphic design uidesign dribbbleweeklywarmup website design dribbble adobe photoshop
Hello Community!

I hope you all had a great weekend! Here is my Signin/Signup page shot of the project that I've done some weeks ago. This website designed for a company who allow candidates to create and certify their CV.

I hope you guys will like it! Please do let me know if you guys have any kind of suggestions, I am always open for feedback's!

Thank you! ❤️

