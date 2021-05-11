Evenflow studio

WMM Logo

WMM Logo 2021 graphic designer design type logo
WMM is a welding company based in USA. They had required a modern identity for their business and wanted to showcase their business type in the logo.

We created a Welding shield with WMM alphabets and show many creative options with typography as above.

Posted on May 11, 2021
