Ember Valley Black Packaging

Since May of 2020 I’m designing and developing the Brand Identity of Ember Valley. Ember Valley is one of the largest Cannabis brands based in California. This project is about Ember Valley Black, an extension of the main company. Focussing on exclusive high-end choice of flowers and approach in design.
Full Project: www.jeffreydirkse.com