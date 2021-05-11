Marie Pellejo

E73 Inc UI Design

Marie Pellejo
Marie Pellejo
  • Save
E73 Inc UI Design uidesignchallenge ux designer uidesigner ui design app design
Download color palette

The project brief for this task was to create a futuristic surfing app that showcased the following main points:
-Wind direction
-Wave height
-Point of wave

The app was developed for a surfing company based in Japan.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Marie Pellejo
Marie Pellejo

More by Marie Pellejo

View profile
    • Like