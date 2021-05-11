Michael Crawford

Burntout Barometer

Burn out has been hitting me hard recently. Once it starts, no productivity for at least a week. If I had a bit of a warning, I could take a break first. Sure, I could just practice basic self-care, but where’s the fun in that.

Working on a new little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up

Typeface is Forma by David Jonathan Ross.

