Lawyer & Law Firm Elementor Template Kit

Affidavit is a Lawyer, Law Firm & Legal Elementor Template Kit. The template is pixel-perfect designed, making sure your final creation is flexible and easily extendable. Also, Affidavit works flawlessly on various screen size devices.
Features:
- True zero coding: styles and effects are done within the Elementor panel
- Global theme style for an easy sitewide style change
- Header and footer builder for flexible layout and design
- Form builder with the working form submission
- Engaging hero animation
Check out the live demo
To buy this template Click here
Got a custom project in mind? Let's talk and let me help you