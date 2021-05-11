Hi Dribbblers,

Here comes the new design for today.

Now, This time I have select really different idea to share with you guys with some multiple combination of color effects. Its just a design inspiration for smart watch brands and I love to work on such kind of stuff. As you know that smart watch is very trendy now a days a. so that's why I chosen to design this very differently.

I hope you once again really like this design inspiration and also my work.

Looking forward

Shayan.