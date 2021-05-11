🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers,
Here comes the new design for today.
Now, This time I have select really different idea to share with you guys with some multiple combination of color effects. Its just a design inspiration for smart watch brands and I love to work on such kind of stuff. As you know that smart watch is very trendy now a days a. so that's why I chosen to design this very differently.
I hope you once again really like this design inspiration and also my work.
Please like and Follow me
and press L to show your love and appreciate my work through your positive feedback.
Looking forward
Shayan.