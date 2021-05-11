Rhonde is a modern classic typeface with large set of alternative uppercase and lowercase letters with swashes that can be combined to create unique and beautiful designs.

This typeface is great for logos, tittle, headline, tagline, tshirt, handwritten quotes, product packaging, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding, greeting cards, etc.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Rhonde otf

– Rhonde ttf

– Rhonde woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/rhonde/