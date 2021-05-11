ashley hereid

drawdown bay area - unused logo mark

drawdown bay area - unused logo mark
Another unused mark created for a non profit. I love the simplicity of it and the way the links interconnect and feel a bit like they're moving, so even though the mark was unused, I'm still quite proud of it.

Posted on May 11, 2021
