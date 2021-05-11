Zack Patterson

Good Vibes

Zack Patterson
Zack Patterson
  • Save
Good Vibes octanerender cinema4d phone mockup 3d
Download color palette

I needed some faux portfolio images for a fake profile in a UI video, so I rendered some bright and fun product shots. Also, a great way to procrastinate from having to animate UI. :)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Zack Patterson
Zack Patterson

More by Zack Patterson

View profile
    • Like