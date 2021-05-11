Akmal Abdul Muta'al Mahdi

album cover retro style animation art

Akmal Abdul Muta'al Mahdi
Akmal Abdul Muta'al Mahdi
  • Save
album cover retro style animation art gif animation gif branding vinyl cover vinyl animation album cover design album artwork album cover album art album
Download color palette

album cover retro style animation art using rotating vinyl that comes out of the box, created using adobe after effects

Akmal Abdul Muta'al Mahdi
Akmal Abdul Muta'al Mahdi

More by Akmal Abdul Muta'al Mahdi

View profile
    • Like