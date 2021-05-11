Shim Ze Shen

DailyUI 029 - map

Shim Ze Shen
Shim Ze Shen
  • Save
DailyUI 029 - map ui dailyui dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Daily UI day 29 - Map. Honestly not too different from one of my previous work. Not sure how to design a map from scratch so I thought I'd do map in 2 states instead.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Shim Ze Shen
Shim Ze Shen

More by Shim Ze Shen

View profile
    • Like