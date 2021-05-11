Moch Herdin Noerdiansyah

Fitur Komplain Nazar.id

Moch Herdin Noerdiansyah
Moch Herdin Noerdiansyah
  • Save
Fitur Komplain Nazar.id branding design app ux ui komplain
Download color palette

Salah satu fitur yang saya kembangkan di Nazar.id adalah fitur komplain. Fitur yang dapat menjadi penengah antara pembeli dan penjual ketika ada sebuah transaksi yang bermasalah.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Moch Herdin Noerdiansyah
Moch Herdin Noerdiansyah

More by Moch Herdin Noerdiansyah

View profile
    • Like