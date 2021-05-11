Garagephic Studio

PINGUIN LABORATORY

Garagephic Studio
Garagephic Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
PINGUIN LABORATORY head penguin laboratory lab creative simple symbol dualmeaning awesome illustration inspiration vector branding designer graphic brand design logo
PINGUIN LABORATORY head penguin laboratory lab creative simple symbol dualmeaning awesome illustration inspiration vector branding designer graphic brand design logo
PINGUIN LABORATORY head penguin laboratory lab creative simple symbol dualmeaning awesome illustration inspiration vector branding designer graphic brand design logo
PINGUIN LABORATORY head penguin laboratory lab creative simple symbol dualmeaning awesome illustration inspiration vector branding designer graphic brand design logo
Download color palette
  1. PINGUIN LAB drib 1.png
  2. PINGUIN LAB drib 2.png
  3. PINGUIN LAB drib 3.png
  4. PINGUIN LAB drib 4.png

PINGUIN LABORATORY
Subscribe my other social media if you want to see more of my works:
Website : Garagephicstd.com
Instagram | behance | facebook | linkedin | twitter

Garagephic Studio
Garagephic Studio
Oustanding Graphic Studio Specialized In Logo and Branding
Hire Me

More by Garagephic Studio

View profile
    • Like