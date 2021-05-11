Ben Griffiths

2

Ben Griffiths
Ben Griffiths
  • Save
2 logo mark monogram logo monogram classic logo love heart heart 2logo 2 logo design logo 36daysoftype
Download color palette

Some of my favourite designs from my 36 Days of Type series, 2021

Ben Griffiths
Ben Griffiths
Graphic Designer & Owner at Carterfield

More by Ben Griffiths

View profile
    • Like