Aaron Weyenberg

KD6-3.7

Aaron Weyenberg
Aaron Weyenberg
  • Save
KD6-3.7 movies 3dillustration diorama isometric illustration isometric art isometric blender blender3d 3d
Download color palette

I’ve never tried anything cyberpunky, so I mashed up some inspiration from Blade Runner 2049. Such a great movie isn’t it? The effects, production, plot, characters, and Hans Zimmer’s music all come together so well.

Aaron Weyenberg
Aaron Weyenberg
👋 Hi there!

More by Aaron Weyenberg

View profile
    • Like