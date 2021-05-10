Jacob Thompson

Galaxy Hands

Galaxy Hands photography symmetrical symmetry galaxy abstract abstract art minimal illustration design photoshop art
The brief was to design something that encompasses what the body means; the galaxy represents outer body (an external body) that is vast and full of exploration, while the hands represent life.
This final design represents having a grip on the vastness of life.

