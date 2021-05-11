Badr Edd
logorilla

clareti

Badr Edd
logorilla
Badr Edd for logorilla
clareti talk communication application chat head face healthy happy health mental creative clever simple minimal logo
exploring a logo design for an ongoing project.
clareti is a mental health application.
the concept is a combination between letter C and chat icon with a hidden happy face in the negative space.
your feedback is welcome.
for inquries :
info@logorilla.art
www.logorilla.art

