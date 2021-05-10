Heather Taylor

Testimonial Component

Heather Taylor
Heather Taylor
  • Save
Testimonial Component themes component design paragraph type drupal
Download color palette

A multi-purpose testimonial component created for implementation on a Drupal platform with two themes, multiple variants, utility classes, and color palette combinations.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Heather Taylor
Heather Taylor
UI Designer & Developer

More by Heather Taylor

View profile
    • Like