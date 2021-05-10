Emiliano Carrillo

Daft Punk - 3D Animation

Daft Punk - 3D Animation low polygon thomas banglater 3d guy manuel rythm bopping heads 3d model 3d art black french helmets animation dancing daft punk low poly
Recently I’ve been meaning to get into 3D and spatial design. This is my first approach just for fun. Using @splinetool.

