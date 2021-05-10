Emiliano Carrillo

Daft Punk - 3D Model

Emiliano Carrillo
Emiliano Carrillo
Daft Punk - 3D Model tribute shadows 3d art low poly neon lights dark helmet electronic french music daft punk 3d 3d model spline spline tool
Recently I’ve been meaning to get into 3D and spatial design. This is my first approach just for fun. Using @splinetool.

I miss the french duo.

Emiliano Carrillo
Emiliano Carrillo

